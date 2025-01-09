Wicked star wants to play Storm in the MCU and explore the X-Men character's "inner turmoil"

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo wants to play Storm in the MCU.

When asked by the National Board of Review if there's another dream role she wants to manifest, Erivo replied: "I really want to play Storm. I know it sounds frivolous but I think we haven't uncovered how grand she is and all of that inner turmoil that she has. So I think there's a world in which we could do something like that."

Cynthia Erivo tells NBR her next dream role is X-Men's Storm 👀🌩️ #NBRAwards #CynthiaErivo pic.twitter.com/LS8LNJekAvJanuary 8, 2025

Storm has yet to debut in the MCU – while the X-Men have been referenced (and have occasionally made appearances, like in The Marvels post-credits scene) in the MCU so far, they haven't made their entrance in earnest just yet. You can see the squad in X-Men '97, however, but that show isn't set in the MCU.

Erivo stars as Elphaba in Wicked opposite Ariana Grande's Glinda, Jeff Goldblum's Wizard, Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible, and Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero. All will be returning for the upcoming Wicked: For Good, which releases this November.

As for Marvel, the studio's next project is Captain America: Brave New World, which arrives this February 14. The film sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson go up against Harrison Ford's Red Hulk (AKA President Ross) and Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder.

The rest of this year also sees the release of Daredevil: Born Again, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four.

