We're not surprised this explicit Mickey Mouse joke didn't make it into Deadpool and Wolverine

A new look at Deadpool and Wolverine's script has revealed the NSFW Disney joke that didn't make the cut – and it somehow involves both Magneto and Mickey Mouse. Go figure.

The moment, from the scene where Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool wakes up at the Fox heroes' hideout in The Void, sees The Merc with the Mouth responding to the (at-the-time) unknown fourth member by asking if it's Magneto.

When Blade – listed as 'Billy' in the script after a clever Stranger Things switch-up – tells Deadpool that Magneto is dead, he replies, "What, we can't even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse cock in my throat."

Honestly? We're not surprised. While the Magneto line more or less makes it into the final cut, Disney is never going to let that Mickey Mouse image creep into anyone's head – even though the original version of the script is now freely available on the movie's For Your Consideration page (H/T the similarly-NSFW name of SugarOnMyTits on Reddit ).

Previously, Reynolds told Collider that there was a back-and-forth with Disney over taking out one joke in Deadpool and Wolverine. The joke was never named, but it wasn't a hill the Deadpool actor was willing to die on.

"There was a note about this one line, and I’ll say this, which is that I was asked to take the line out. I was not even mandated to take the line out. To quote someone in a very high position of leadership at Disney, ‘I’m in for a penny, I’m in for a pound. And if you take it out, I’d love it. If you don’t, I will still love and support you, this movie and all the hard work that went into it.’" Reynolds said.

Reynolds continued, "So, come on. At that point you go, ‘Do I want to stick with pride? Do I care? Am I going to die on a hill over one joke?’ Look, the answer is of course I’m going to die on a hill over one joke, but then you sober up a few weeks later.”

Deadpool and Wolverine is now streaming on Disney Plus, and Ryan Reynolds even filmed a promo that features a dick joke and a Wolverine popcorn bucket – proof enough that the House of Mouse is willing to let him push the envelope when required.