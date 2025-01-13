Tom Holland collected all the Funkos of himself as Spider-Man, but had to put them in a cupboard because it was "quite embarrassing"

Tom Holland has shared his secret obsession with Funko Pops, and reveals he's collected a whole hoard of them. The Spider-Man star shared the insight with GQ Spain in a recent video, before admitting he has to keep them hidden.

"Funko Pops. I love Funko Pops. 43 bucks, worth every penny," he told the publication . "I think they're really cool. I've actually collected all of my Funko Pops. I kept them in my house for a long time but then it kind of got to the point where it looked like I had a shrine for myself." Holland continued: "I had to get rid of them because it was quite embarrassing, so they're in a cupboard but I love them."

The last time we saw the actor as the web-slinging superhero was back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. For a while, his future in the MCU and at Sony was looking a bit uncertain, but it seems now he will be returning for Spider-Man 4.

It's set to be helmed by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and lined up for a July 2026 release date. Holland has shared his excitement about the script, saying last year that it "lit a fire" in him.

"We have a creative and we have a pitch and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job," he told the Rich Roll Podcast . I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect."

