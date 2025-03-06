Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"

News
By
published

Thunderbolts* is out in May

The cast of Thunderbolts
(Image credit: Disney)

Director Jake Schreier says Thunderbolts* is inspired by Toy Story 3 - and that the upcoming Marvel film follows a similar concept.

"I had Toy Story 3 in there. It wasn’t as focused on a genre as much as dynamics amongst characters," Schreier told Empire. "They all have that dynamic of a team that is thrown together. That [furnace] sequence works so well because you’ve come to care about these characters so much. Can they get out of the trash can together?”

The film sees a group of unlikely heroes band together to save the world (a world without the Avengers, mind you) after being assembled by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The group in question includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr aka Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov aka Taskmaster, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. Additionally, Harrison Ford appears as General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, Geraldine Viswanathan as the Contessa's assistant Mel, with Lewis Pullman as the mysterious supervillain Sentry.

Thunderbolts* is the final movie in Marvel Phase 5, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicking off Marvel Phase 6.

Thunderbolts* is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2025, delayed from its previous December 20, 2024 release date due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. For more, check out our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look ahead at what's still to come in Marvel Phase 6.

See more Movies News
CATEGORIES
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Thunderbolts
Sebastian Stan teases Marvel's Thunderbolts as he compares it to an iconic '80s teen movie
Thunderbolts
New Thunderbolts trailer sees the MCU's most beloved antiheroes step in for the Avengers and save the world
Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more about the Marvel movie
Lewis Pullman as &quot;Bob&quot; in Thunderbolts
The first look at Thunderbolts' Sentry suit seemingly leaked in new Marvel merchandise
Thunderbolts* trailer
Marvel fans have a theory about the formation of the Thunderbolts – and Valentina's motives
The cast of Thunderbolts
I'm more excited for Thunderbolts than Fantastic Four, and the latest Super Bowl trailer just proves why
Latest in Marvel Movies
The cast of Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"
Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World
“The reveal was a big mistake”: MCU fans pick the twists they wish Marvel movie trailers didn’t spoil beforehand
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
"He is so dialed in": Robert Downey Jr. is coming up with backstory and costume ideas for Doctor Doom ahead of Avengers: Doomsday
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers have an idea about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars runtimes, and one might reach Avengers: Endgame's record
Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Fantastic Four: First Steps concept art contains an unexpected MCU Easter Egg that could change the Marvel movie completely
Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Marvel star Vin Diesel might be teasing a Groot movie: "Disney wants their Planet X!"
Latest in News
The cast of Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"
Starfield
Bethesda breaks silence as Starfield fans hope for an update: "We have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year"
The Last of Us 2
Naughty Dog has done it: it's remastered the PS5 controller with a Last of Us-themed DualSense announcement 24 hours after Neil Druckmann dashed our hopes for The Last of Us 3
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows reverses roles to show off Naoe's combat and Yasuke's stealth, and I'm suddenly sold on playing Yasuke like a clumsy Snake in Metal Gear Solid 3
Alien Earth teaser
New Alien: Earth teaser introduces us to new cast members and the cutest little cat – and if a Xenomorph eats it, I will be furious
Three RTX 5070 gaming PCs on a purple background
I'm surprised to see some RTX 5070 gaming PCs under $2,000 - these are the three prebuilds I'd buy this week
More about marvel movies
Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World

“The reveal was a big mistake”: MCU fans pick the twists they wish Marvel movie trailers didn’t spoil beforehand
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

"He is so dialed in": Robert Downey Jr. is coming up with backstory and costume ideas for Doctor Doom ahead of Avengers: Doomsday
The Last of Us 2

Naughty Dog has done it: it's remastered the PS5 controller with a Last of Us-themed DualSense announcement 24 hours after Neil Druckmann dashed our hopes for The Last of Us 3
See more latest
Most Popular
The Last of Us 2
Naughty Dog has done it: it's remastered the PS5 controller with a Last of Us-themed DualSense announcement 24 hours after Neil Druckmann dashed our hopes for The Last of Us 3
Starfield
Bethesda breaks silence as Starfield fans hope for an update: "We have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year"
Daredevil: Born Again
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 7 - 9)
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows reverses roles to show off Naoe's combat and Yasuke's stealth, and I'm suddenly sold on playing Yasuke like a clumsy Snake in Metal Gear Solid 3
Alien Earth teaser
New Alien: Earth teaser introduces us to new cast members and the cutest little cat – and if a Xenomorph eats it, I will be furious
Three RTX 5070 gaming PCs on a purple background
I'm surprised to see some RTX 5070 gaming PCs under $2,000 - these are the three prebuilds I'd buy this week
Zoomed in art of the Sudowoodo illustration rare card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Pokemon's literal god of the universe is almost unstoppable in TCG Pocket – the only thing that can save us is a smiley tree and a concussed dinosaur
Cover art from Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1.
13 years after his New 52 series ended, cult DC hero Resurrection Man is back in Quantum Karma
Let&#039;s Build a Dungeon
"They will cancel their subscription and your investors will have your head": This management sim about making the perfect MMO is so detailed it lets you play your own game
Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette in Mickey 17
Although the Mickey 17 cast were at first baffled by the unique way Parasite director Bong Joon Ho works, now they want it no other way