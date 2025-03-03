There's a moment in Deadpool and Wolverine involving Spider-Man that you might have misinterpreted

Maybe it's not so sad after all

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Deadpool walking in front of a damaged store during the Marvel movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

One moment in Deadpool and Wolverine may not be as emotionally resonant as you initially thought – as it could all boil down to legal issues.

Toward the beginning of the movie, when Wade Wilson is trying (and failing) to convince Happy Hogan to get him a meeting with the Avengers, there's a shot of a half-obscured photo in Happy's office. Tony Stark is on one side, and an Iron Man helmet hides the other half, which should show Peter Parker's face.

"This detail always makes me so sad," one fan wrote on Reddit. "I can’t wait to see what happens in Spider-Man 4 as I can’t handle seeing stuff like this and not knowing what’s been going on with Peter for the last 4 years."

Doctor Strange's spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home means that Peter has been erased from everyone's memories, which could be one reason why he doesn't appear in the photo. However, as another fan pointed out, "His face was also covered up because it would count as a Spider-Man appearance that is limited to what Sony agreed upon." Spider-Man may now be in the MCU, but Sony still owns the rights to the character.

It's been a while since we last saw Tom Holland's web-slinger on our screens, but Spider-Man 4 is currently in the works with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton in early talks to direct. He takes over from Jon Watts, who helmed the most recent Spidey movie trilogy.

Deadpool and Wolverine is streaming now on Disney Plus. Next up for the MCU is Daredevil: Born Again, which premieres on March 4 on Disney Plus. Check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule for more details, or get up to speed with our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows still to come in 2025 and beyond.

