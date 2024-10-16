The Marvel movies to watch before Venom: The Last Dance

Wondering what to watch before Venom: The Last Dance? Then wonder no longer, because we've got you covered.

The upcoming threequel is set to be the final installment in Sony's Venom series, and it sees the return of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, along with his symbiote pal Venom. Intriguingly, it also appears to have some links to the MCU, despite being a Sony-verse movie.

Below, we've broken down the essential movies you need to watch before Venom: The Last Dance arrives. If you follow our guide, you'll be up to speed in no time. So, to get up to speed on one of the most exciting upcoming movies of the year, head to the below.

Venom

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Let's start with the obvious: it's a good idea to watch the first Venom movie before you dive into The Last Dance. This film covers Eddie Brock and the symbiote's first meeting, how they ended up bonded, and what happened between Eddie and his ex fiancée Anne Weying, played by Michelle Williams. It also introduces Cletus Kasady in a mid-credits scene, who is the villain of…

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Next up on your list should be Venom 2, titled Let There Be Carnage. Woody Harrelson's Cletus is the big bad of this movie, with Naomie Harris joining the line-up as Shriek. Stephen Graham also debuts as Patrick Mulligan, who will return in The Last Dance. For the next chapter in Eddie's story, you'll definitely want to check this one out – though, confusingly enough, it also features a mid-credits scene that links to…

Spider-Man: No Way Home

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel)

Yep, the Venom movies might be in the Sony-verse, and No Way Home in the MCU, but you'll need to watch this one to make sense of The Last Dance, by the looks of things. That's because Eddie and Venom actually appear in one of the No Way Home post-credits scenes, though they're swiftly returned to their actual universe. The bartender they speak to in the MCU, though, is set to appear in The Last Dance, played by Cristo Fernández. How it all fits together is unclear at the moment, but it looks like the multiversal fun of No Way Home could be significant.

