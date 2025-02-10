The latest Thunderbolts trailer all but confirms a major Marvel fan theory that one character is a goner

The new Thunderbolts* trailer has been released, and it's left fans convinced about a Marvel fan theory. Given Taskmaster's very limited screen time in both the early trailers and the latest clip shown during the Super Bowl, viewers are very worried about her character.

Despite her prominent position in the poster and being named in the trailer, Taskmaster actually barely appears in the latest clip. It's a pattern too that we've seen in earlier teasers as well, leaving fans all but convinced the character doesn't last long in the upcoming Marvel Phase 5 movie.

Posting on Reddit, one user wrote, "Either Taskmaster dies early, or she’s going to be so different that they aren’t showing her. I’m hoping for the latter but expecting the former." A second agreed, adding: "Yeah, I'm in the same boat. I've been hoping this is where they'll fix her personality but I'm losing faith with how little she's in the trailer."

A third even speculated on how it might happen, adding: "My bet is on Taskmaster being the one The Void kills to prove his power. Which is a shame. Really had high hopes of her coming back." Another agrees, citing two possibilities, "I wonder if they are hiding her arc for some reason or they really have her as the character to be sacrificed early on to level set Sentry/Void."

Olga Kurylenko's Antonia Dreykov first appeared in Black Widow as an antagonist, controlled by her father Dreykov to work for the Red Room. However, Natasha Romanoff freed her in that movie, bringing her to the side of the light. Fans had been hoping that Thunderbolts* may feature more character development and give the Quantum of Solace star more of a role.

Thunderbolts* follows a group of misfits brought together in lieu of the Avengers to fight a new threat. Recruited by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the team features Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, David Harbour's Alexei Shostakov, Wyatt Russell's John Walker, and Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr. Meanwhile, Lewis Pullman plays Sentry, who has been all but confirmed as the bad guy in the latest trailer.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as all you need to know about watching the Marvel movies in order.