Sinners director Ryan Coogler coming back to the MCU soon, confirms Black Panther 3 is his "next movie"
The Sinners filmmaker is making his comeback to Wakanda
It sounds like we could be seeing Black Panther 3 relatively soon. Ryan Coogler, director of the first two first two Black Panther films, says a return to Wakanda is his next feature, though with no indication of when we might see it.
He addressed the MCU installment during an on-stage interview for Contenders Film: Los Angeles, hosted by Deadline. "If it was anybody but you, I would say, 'I can neither confirm or deny.' But we're working on it hard," he responded to a question about a Black Panther threequel. "Yeah, it's the next movie."
We've known Black Panther 3 is in development for some time, thanks in no small part to Denzel Washington, who stated Coogler was writing a role for him in the movie in June 2024. Coogler himself confirmed Washington's involvement this past summer. Letitia Wright and Winston Duke are expected to reprise their roles, though no other casting announcements have been made.
There's been no indication on the status of the project otherwise, and Coogler's kept his schedule full. He helped develop Disney Plus shows Eyes of Wakanda and Ironheart, on top of writing and directing Sinners, an original vampire horror set in the deep south of the US in the early 1930s, led by frequent collaborator Michael B Jordan.
His use of the term "next movie" isn't incidental either, as he's been working on his reboot of The X-Files since completing work on Sinners. Lips remain sealed on the status of that, but we may hear updates soon if Black Panther 3 is getting off the ground. Avengers: Doomsday arrives next year, with Secret Wars the year after, and the MCU's release plan rests for nobody.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
