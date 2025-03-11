Scarlett Johansson doubles down on never coming back as Black Widow: “Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay?"

Scarlett Johansson is really done with the MCU, even if some fans refuse to believe it. In a recent interview, the actor confirmed (again) that her Black Widow is not coming back. Ever.

"Natasha is dead. She is dead. She's dead. Okay?," she told InStyle, leaving no room for argument.

"They just don't want to believe it," Johansson added, talking about Marvel fans. "They're like, 'But she could come back!' Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We're going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment."

Indeed, Natasha Romanoff died as a hero in Avengers: Endgame when she sacrificed herself to obtain the Soul Stone, which was essential to undo the consequences of Thanos' snap.

Zoe Saldaña's Gamora was killed in that same place in Vormir during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but the character was brought back not long after from an alternate timeline. It doesn't seem like anything like that will ever happen with Natasha, as Scarlett Johansson is clearly not open to the idea of reprising her character.

"I’m done. Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience," she told MCU co-star Gwyneth Paltrow on her episode of the Goop Podcast in 2023.

With her MCU era definitely closed, the Oscar-nominated actress is joining another legendary franchise this summer. Johansson stars alongside Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali in Jurassic World: Rebirth, a new instalment in the Jurassic Park saga set five years after Jurassic World Dominion.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our complete list of movie release dates.