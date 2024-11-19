New Captain America: Brave New World image reveals first look at Danny Ramirez's Falcon

We now have our first look at the MCU's new Falcon in Captain America 4, officially titled Captain America: Brave New World (via Empire ).

The image, which you can see below, sees Joaquin Torres (played by Danny Ramirez) running alongside Sam Wilson's new Captain America (Anthony Mackie). Joaquin is switching it up with a new green and grey suit that looks pretty different from Sam's old grey and red get-up.

EXCLUSIVE 🇺🇸#CaptainAmerica and Falcon’s brotherhood is "one of the key emotional centres" of Brave New World, director Julius Onah tells Empire.READ MORE: https://t.co/XQkhBtrfF4 pic.twitter.com/FKUDBcv2DQNovember 18, 2024

It looks like the pair will be working together closely in the movie, according to director Julius Onah. "There’s this incredible big brother/little brother dynamic between them," he told the publication. "It’s going to be one of the key emotional centers of the film."

Joaquin is one of Sam's former Air Force colleagues, who previously appeared in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Ramirez and Mackie will also be joined by Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (replacing the late William Hurt in the role), Liv Tyler as Thaddeus' daughter Betty, and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, AKA Leader. All three characters previously appeared in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Giancarlo Esposito is also on board, playing the villain Sidewinder – and he thinks the fourquel will just be the start for the character. "I wanted to go back [and] figure out, what are his colors, what do they look like, what do they do, what are his superpowers?" the actor told GamesRadar+ at this year's San Diego Comic-Con . "I don't believe that all of those things will be unveiled in this movie, so I believe there will be more time you'll get with Sidewinder."

Captain America: Brave New World arrives on the big screen on February 14, 2025, as part of Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, get up to speed with all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.