Marvel star Zoe Saldaña wishes she could have done a "better job" with her Guardians of the Galaxy character Gamora

Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña has reflected on her time as Gamora, revealing she thinks she could've done more as her Marvel character.

The actor played Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"I wish I could go back and do a better job for Gamora and Uhura [in Star Trek]. But I guess I just …" she told Variety. "I think I did enough, but I could have done more. That's just how I am."

In the same interview, Saldaña also shared her hopes for the next Gamora. "Let it be a brown girl to play Gamora," she commented. "Give that opportunity to a woman of color and see what the new Gamora is going to bring to the table. Like I brought Nyota Uhura to the table with Nichelle Nichols' blessing." Nichols, of course, originally played Saldaña's Star Trek character Uhura.

