Zoe Saldaña is ready to pass the torch to a new Gamora after Guardians of the Galaxy 3

After Guardians of the Galaxy 3 brought the story of the Guardians to a close, Zoe Saldaña has said she's ready to leave her MCU character Gamora behind.

"Let it be a brown girl to play Gamora," Saldaña told Variety of her hopes for the character's future. "Give that opportunity to a woman of color and see what the new Gamora is going to bring to the table. Like I brought Nyota Uhura to the table with Nichelle Nichols' blessing." Nyota Uhura, of course, is Saldaña's Star Trek character, originally played by Nichols.

While Guardians of the Galaxy 3 teased that 'Star-Lord will return,' it doesn't sound like we'll be seeing Gamora again, then. That makes sense, considering Gamora and Peter Quill went their separate ways at the end of the movie – the version of Gamora that's alive in the MCU is technically from the past, meaning she didn't experience the events of Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and its sequel.

