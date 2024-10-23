Marvel reveals release dates for 3 movies in 2028 – and fans are hoping it's the start of the X-Men in the MCU

In true Marvel fashion, the mega-studio has added three mysterious movie release dates for 2028 – and fans are already speculating wildly.

Marvel has added the following release dates to its calendar: February 18, 2028; May 5, 2028; and November 10, 2028 (H/T ComicBook). It's worth noting that this move comes just after the studio removed the upcoming Blade remake from its calendar entirely. Now, for those who are still remaining hopeful (like myself), the movie could take the still-unannounced February 13, 2026, or November 6, 2026 dates.

Anywho, what three upcoming, yet-to-be-announced Marvel movies could be filling those slots? Fans are hopeful for a standalone Scarlet Witch, a sequel to the soon-to-be-released Fantastic Four movie, and an X-Men movie with brand new, post-Fox team (with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, of course) assembled. Kevin Feige did say that Deadpool and Wolverine would usher in Marvel's 'mutant era,' so anything is possible now.

"One of these had better be Captain Marvel 3!" one fan wrote.

"Blade, Armor Wars, Agatha in the Multiverse of Madness," someone suggested.

"This will be for the new Saga. Which is a simple Reboot/sequel to previous Marvel entries. The Young Avengers are presumably the 'Avengers' team of this new chapter," said another. There's been some buzz about the Young Avengers since Kate Bishop's appearance in Disney Plus's Hawkeye, and there's even more now thanks to Teen's identity reveal in Agatha All Along.

"X-Men, Some Random B-Tier Avengers film, and Spider-Man 5. Calling it right now," someone tweeted.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I am 100% one of these (Strong feeling May 2028) is an X-Men movie," another fan said.

For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that have been confirmed thus far.