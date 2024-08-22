Marvel mysteriously shares and immediately deletes first look at Thunderbolts, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel posted a sizzle reel featuring first looks at Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, and Thunderbolts* to its official Twitter account – and quickly deleted it.

The 60-second video celebrates 85 years of movies, TV shows, and comics, and pays special tribute to Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko (which made me tear up like no other). "The House of Ideas," a young Kevin Feige says in the clip. "It's called that for a reason."

The montage also features a few seconds of a red carpet interview in which Tom Hiddleston talks about being cast as Loki in Thor, saying, "Marvel is this massive canvas through which all of our humanity is explored." We then zip through brief clips of Ironheart zooming through the air, Charlie Cox's Daredevil mean-mugging the camera, and the Thunderbolts team arriving in an elevator.

The touching tribute was removed from Marvel's social media minutes after it was uploaded – though we have a feeling it'll be reuploaded very soon. Check out the video below.

Marvel 85 YEARS pic.twitter.com/gMeNIYrecBAugust 22, 2024

Ironheart, a six-episode Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spin-off starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams aka Ironheart, is set to hit Disney Plus in December 2025. Daredevil: Born Again, which sees Charlie Cox reprise his role as the titular hero, is set to air in March 2025 – with two seasons already ordered by Disney Plus. Thunderbolts*, starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, hits theaters on April 30, 2025 (and yes, the asterisk is part of the title).

