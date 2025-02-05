Marvel fans think a new Fantastic Four: First Steps poster is hiding a deep cut comic cameo

New posters for Fantastic Four: First Steps have arrived along with the first trailer for the Marvel Phase 6 movie, and fans think a deep cut comics character might be hiding in one of them.

Taking to Reddit, one fan pointed out that one of the figures in the poster looks a lot like Philip Sheldon, a character introduced in 1993. He was a journalist photographer in the Marvel universe who was around for the emergence of the first superheroes, whom he (appropriately) called "Marvels," in the 1930s.

"Same outfit, one eye covered by the camera (hiding the eye patch?), same age," the fan notes. "Sheldon was photographing all the major canon MCU events during the golden age of comics, so this would fit."

It would indeed make a lot of sense for this character to be Philip Sheldon, but whether this is a fully fledged cameo or just a small Easter egg to nod to Marvel's massive history remains to be seen.

