Marvel fans are shocked that one of the most exciting new MCU characters has only had two appearances

As impressive as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's record might be, there are still some creative choices that fans could've done without, one of which involves a relatively new character that we've still seen very little of. It's been four years since Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) got his own show on Disney+, and with it, the introduction of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Since then, though, we've only been gifted by one extra appearance from the avenging archer's protege, which came in the form of a cameo at the end of The Marvels.

It's here that fans think Marvel Studios has missed the mark and argue that Steinfeld's Bishop should've certainly gotten more time to shine, since then, and hasn't. Taking to Reddit, fans began to chime in with the injustice for Bishop and what the franchise needs to do to remedy it. "It's even more bonkers when you consider how much Hailee Steinfeld has blown up as an actor," wrote one fan. "Marvel Studios really should have fast-tracked her into something. Goes back to the old issue of them having too many things in production."

For some, though, Bishop isn't the only hero that's been standing on the sidelines since their appearance. "It's the biggest problem with the MCU right now. Characters like Thor, Cap, and others weren't loved at first but became popular real fast with their consistent and regular appearances. In the past, you would pretty much see these characters every year or two," argued one fan. "Now? We haven't seen Kate, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, Thor, the Eternals, Spider-Man (it's taken five years for a follow-up), She-Hulk, etc. in 3-4 years."

Some fans were even pitching potential storylines that could've allowed Bishop to become the big hero she clearly has it in her to be, and honestly, we're all for it. "We needed Hawkeye S2 where Kate and Yelena go to LA to do the whole detective thing and get in over their heads with like the mob or wrapped up in a murder mystery and meet like Wonder Man and Squirrel Girl."

Admittedly, she might still appear when Avengers: Doomsday rolls around as a pleasant surprise in an already booming cast. For every upcoming MCU movie and show she might appear in elsewhere, though, head here.