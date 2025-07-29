Marvel fans are sharing their hottest MCU takes, including praise for She-Hulk and Eternals and a confession that Captain America: The Winter Soldier made them fall asleep – not once, but twice

Marvel fans have taken to Reddit to share their MCU hot takes and unpopular opinions – and some are a lot spicier than others.

The thread starts off piping hot, with one fan writing, "I'll go first..... out of the 37 MCU films so far Captain America: Winter Soldier is the only one that made me fall asleep (twice...I tried on the 3rd time because I was determined to know what was going on and finish the movie)."

Someone else thought that Vincent D'Onofrio's Daredevil villain Wilson Fisk was getting a little tired. "Love Vincent, but we’ve had 3 out of 4 seasons of [Daredevil] focusing on the rise / taking down Fisk, it started to get a bit stale," they said.

Others were voicing appreciation for generally unpopular projects. "Eternals is good, goddammit," one user wrote, while another replied, "Agreed. Maybe the most visually stunning. And most philosophically interesting in that there's a legit argument that the planet destroying adversary was in the right."

"She-Hulk was probably the most accurate show to the character to people who have actually read her comics," pointed out someone else.

"Avengers: Endgame isn't as good as Infinity War, but the final battle is better!" wrote another fan, bucking the opinion trend that the culmination of the Infinity Saga is the best Avengers movie.

"The MCU hasn't fallen off, there's always been misses," wrote someone else, highlighting recent criticisms of Marvel Phase 5. "People wanted different, were given different, then bitched. They don't want diversity."

