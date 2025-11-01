Jean Grey actor says Marvel "never ever" asked her to return as her X-Men character after the Fox era

News
By published

"I didn't realize that was such a big part."

Famke Janssen as Jean Grey in X2: X-Men United
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Avengers: Doomsday certainly has some powerful mutants on its guest list, given that James Marsden (Cyclops), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Ian McKellen (Magneto) are set to return. However, one dedicated member of the X-Men who won't be making an appearance is Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, who hasn't been called since the mutants found their way over to Marvel Studios.

Making her debut as the powerful Omega-level mutant in the 2000 movie, X-Men, Janssen made repeat appearances in the franchise as Jean, spending most of her time getting doe eyes from Logan (Hugh Jackman) and no eyes at all from Scott Summers (Marsden) before Sophie Turner took over the role. When asked by Entertainment Weekly if she'd been contacted about returning to the part, Janssen broke the bad news that she had never received an invitation. "Never," she admitted. "Never ever." That clears that up, then.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.