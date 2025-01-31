James Gunn weighs in on a potential deep-cut Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy plot hole

James Gunn has helped clear up a confusing detail in the MCU, and honestly it's a relief to hear it. The potential plot hole revolves around Peter Quill, and his grandfather Jason Quill. As you might remember, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ends with Star Lord leaving the team and reuniting with his grandfather on Earth.

It's an emotional scene where the pair see each other again after 38 years, but as one fan points out, Peter had actually been back to Earth during this time. In Avengers: Endgame, Peter and the rest of the Guardians return to help defeat Thanos – and this left them wondering if Jason would have seen Peter return during the news coverage.

"Hey, James," the user wrote to the director on Bluesky. "Can you settle a debate for me? Did Jason Quill learn that his Grandson had briefly returned to Earth during Endgame, BEFORE they reunited in GotG Vol. 3? My gut says the Blip was too chaotic for the Guardians to have been part of any news media coverage."

Thankfully Gunn has helped clarify his thinking on the potential narrative complication. "As far as I’m concerned he didn’t know, no," he replied. "The ending would be really hurt if he did." To be honest, this tracks. There was a lot going on during Endgame, especially with the world still reeling from the Blip – so we'd bet something like the Guardians appearing may have been easily missed.

Others agreed, with one fan pointing out: "It makes sense, I mean, Grandpa Quill doesn't seem the type to get too deep into The News Cycle, Peter went mainly by Star-Lord, and by that point, there were so many other heroes around in the post-Endgame shuffle that they likely weren't doing deep dives on any of them."

Although another pointed out, "Wait, so Peter came home, fought off an alien invasion at home, went to Tony's funeral still at home, and never went to see his Grandpa? Rude." It doesn't sound great when you put it like that but we're inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt this time though, given the near world-ending stakes.

