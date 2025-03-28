Instead of leaking Avengers: Doomsday secrets, Paul Rudd has some choice words for his "emasculating" Ant-Man chair
"At least it will finally fit me when I sit down"
Fans who watched Marvel Studios' cast reveal livestream for Avengers: Doomsday were treated to a bit of an Easter egg when Paul Rudd's Ant-Man chair was unveiled, as it was much smaller than the rest of the normally sized cast chairs. But Rudd himself doesn't seem quite exactly sure how to feel about his tiny-sized chair, jokingly calling it "emasculating" in an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
"I saw that. I saw the announcement," Rudd says in the interview, as Fallon pulls up a picture of Rudd's lil chair, much to Rudd's apparent bemusement. Fallon clarifies that Rudd got the small chair specifically because he plays the size-changing hero Ant-Man, to which Rudd dolefully quips "I hope so."
"I thought, oh that's clever, yes, I'm Ant-Man. But there's still a part of you that thinks it's a little emasculating to have a little tiny, tiny chair" Rudd laughs. "But at least finally one that will actually fit me when I sit down."
Here's the video, in which Fallon plies Rudd for any tidbits of information about what might be coming up in Avengers: Doomsday while Rudd does his best to stay mum about the details:
"They are very secretive. It's important. Clearly as we know, they never announce anything. You know, it's a major movie. You can't be frivolous with this kind of stuff. It's not like military secrets," Rudd quips. "So no, there's nothing I can tell you."
Marvel is indeed secretive about the details of its films, to the point where it's exceedingly likely that there are even still more unrevealed cast members for Avengers: Doomsday.
Avengers: Doomsday releases on May 1, 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order or our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
