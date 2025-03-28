Instead of leaking Avengers: Doomsday secrets, Paul Rudd has some choice words for his "emasculating" Ant-Man chair

News
By published

"At least it will finally fit me when I sit down"

Paul Rudd&#039;s small chair alongside other full-sized chairs
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Fans who watched Marvel Studios' cast reveal livestream for Avengers: Doomsday were treated to a bit of an Easter egg when Paul Rudd's Ant-Man chair was unveiled, as it was much smaller than the rest of the normally sized cast chairs. But Rudd himself doesn't seem quite exactly sure how to feel about his tiny-sized chair, jokingly calling it "emasculating" in an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I saw that. I saw the announcement," Rudd says in the interview, as Fallon pulls up a picture of Rudd's lil chair, much to Rudd's apparent bemusement. Fallon clarifies that Rudd got the small chair specifically because he plays the size-changing hero Ant-Man, to which Rudd dolefully quips "I hope so."

"I thought, oh that's clever, yes, I'm Ant-Man. But there's still a part of you that thinks it's a little emasculating to have a little tiny, tiny chair" Rudd laughs. "But at least finally one that will actually fit me when I sit down."

Here's the video, in which Fallon plies Rudd for any tidbits of information about what might be coming up in Avengers: Doomsday while Rudd does his best to stay mum about the details:

Paul Rudd on Ant-Man's Return in Avengers: Doomsday and His Date with Billy Joel and Adam Scott - YouTube Paul Rudd on Ant-Man's Return in Avengers: Doomsday and His Date with Billy Joel and Adam Scott - YouTube
Watch On

"They are very secretive. It's important. Clearly as we know, they never announce anything. You know, it's a major movie. You can't be frivolous with this kind of stuff. It's not like military secrets," Rudd quips. "So no, there's nothing I can tell you."

Marvel is indeed secretive about the details of its films, to the point where it's exceedingly likely that there are even still more unrevealed cast members for Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday releases on May 1, 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order or our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.

See more Movies News
George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel movies
The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast assemble

A grim Marvel theory could explain why the Avengers: Doomsday cast was revealed in that order
Thunderbolts* trailer

Marvel fans think Avengers: Doomsday announcements sealed the fate of this Thunderbolts character once and for all
Image of the CRKD Neo S Fortnite Festival controller, on a dark purple GamesRadar background.

The CRKD NEO S controller has dropped to a record low and has answered my Fortnite Festival prayers
See more latest
Most Popular
Elden Ring Nightreign screenshot
In 15 hours, Elden Ring Nightreign beta players managed to beat the Day 3 boss over 58k times, which sounds pretty good until you hear about the 38 billion runes lost
GTA 6 trailer screenshots
Take-Two CEO says AI users who think they "can push a button and say, 'Create the next GTA 6'" are completely wrong: "The big creative leaps forward will be generated by humans"
A close-up shot of Venom&#039;s posterior in a screenshot from Marvel Rivals.
Thirsty Marvel Rivals fans are getting exactly what they wished for: Venom throwing it all the way back in a new emote
Hereditary
One of the best horror films of the 2010s, with a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, is leaving Netflix in April
Common Side Effects
Hit animated show from Scavengers Reign co-creator is renewed for second season ahead of finale
Nier Automata
Former PlayStation boss says Nier Automata "revived" the Japanese games industry and convinced developers to stop chasing overseas trends
Screenshot from the reveal trailer of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, showing a female Mii sat on a bench as another female Mii walks on the street behind her.
Over 10 years later, Tomodachi Life fans find relief for their long suffering with a sequel, Living the Dream, which might feature long-requested queer romance
The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast assemble
A grim Marvel theory could explain why the Avengers: Doomsday cast was revealed in that order
Dune 2
Dune 2 stars re-teaming for new movie described as "The Martian meets 127 Hours" from the director of an underrated recent horror film
The World of Studio Ghibli lego set close up
These breathtaking Studio Ghibli Lego sets could one day hit shelves, with your support