When is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on streaming? Speculation on the potential Disney Plus release date

Marvel's long-awaited new Fantastic Four film is finally almost here. The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally introduces the iconic quartet of heroes – Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm, The Thing, and the Human Torch – to the MCU and is one of the year's most hotly anticipated movies.

But, with a year to wait until any more upcoming Marvel movies, perhaps you're waiting to watch the new movie at home, and you're wondering when The Fantastic Four: First Steps is coming to streaming? That's a good question and one that we don't have a firm answer for just yet. Still, thanks to trends and patterns from previous Marvel movies, we can make a pretty good guess on when that date will be.

So scroll on down for some speculation over when we think The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be landing on Disney Plus. While you wait, be sure to check out the Marvel movies to watch before Fantastic Four, and our complete guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

New Marvel theatrical releases tend to arrive on Disney Plus about 90 days after they've premiered in cinemas. That's not a hard and fast rule, mind, with Deadpool and Wolverine taking 97 days and Captain America: Brave New World taking 103 days. The most recent movie, Thunderbolts*, has not yet started streaming on Disney Plus.

Going on previous releases, we can speculate that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will become available to rent and buy on digital storefronts about two months after its theatrical release. Marvel tends to release its films digitally on Tuesdays, so we should probably expect the Fantastic Four film to be available to rent and buy somewhere around September 23.

That would put the movie's Disney Plus release somewhere around late October and on a Wednesday (which is the day that Disney puts all its big releases onto the streamer). Although there's no guarantee of this, we'd suggest that October 29 looks like a likely day for the new film to be hitting streaming, though if the film is as big a hit as it's expected to be, it's also possible that it might slip into November.

