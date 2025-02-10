Euphoria star reveals he talked to Marvel about the Kang replacement rumors, but it didn't feel right: "I want a role to be mine"

Colman Domingo can't wait to star in a live-action MCU movie, but he definitely won't be doing it as Jonathan Majors' replacement as Kang, as some rumors seemed to indicate. A year after he denied having been cast as the new Kang, the Euphoria actor has offered further clarification into what really happened behind the scenes.

"Listen, after a while, when it was constantly in the press and places like Twitter, I was like: 'wait a minute, is this true? Am I being talked about for Kang?' So I literally called my team and asked: 'are you having conversations that I don't know anything about?' They were like, no," he recalled in a recent appearance in Josh Horowitz's podcast Happy Sad Confused.

"There had been conversations about me coming into Marvel in some way, so we did follow up with a sit-down meeting with the heads of Marvel. So I did do that. And we talked openly about the landscape of Marvel, and even the Kang rumors," Domingo explained.

Ultimately, replacing Majors as Kang was not in the cards for the Oscar-nominated actor.

"I'm just all about energy, and I just want to do things that makes sense and brings gentle energy. I want a role to be mine, whatever that role is, whatever I develop. Something doesn't feel right of me like: 'oh, would I replace someone?' No, I said: 'I want to build something from the ground up that's my own'.

"So I feel that was never a conversation from my point of view, you know what I mean? If I was discussed, I still don't know if I was discussed, but I just know that I would want to build something from the ground up," he said.

Domingo confirmed "there are still talks" with Marvel, so we might get to see him in an MCU movie soon.

For now, as he pointed out in the podcast, he is already part of the superhero franchise thanks to his voice acting in Disney Plus' animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The actor voices an alternate-universe version of iconic villain Norman Osborn.

"I'm having a great time. I love the animation. I love the idea of playing Norman Osborn. You'll see his evolution to the Green Goblin in coming seasons, which will be very cool," he told Josh Horowitz.

Still, Colman Doming wants to switch to live action as soon as there is an opportunity for him: "It's cool [Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man], but I do want to get the live action out there. Wouldn't that be cool?".

