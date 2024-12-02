Deadpool and Wolverine's script references Henry Cavill's iconic Mission: Impossible arm reloading scene – and it actually made it into the movie
The Cavillrine shows off his trademark move
Deadpool and Wolverine's script is now available to be read online – and it's a goldmine of hidden details, including this reference to Henry Cavill's iconic Mission: Impossible scene.
As seen on the Marvel movie's For Your Consideration page, the Deadpool and Wolverine script presents several key moments in their original on-page form. Flick through to page 45 to see the Cavillrine enter the MCU, complete with a Stranger Things codename of Hopper to ward off any leaks and spoilers.
Among the dialogue and directions, though, is a major giveaway for anyone who was lucky enough to see the pages early: the character 'loads his arms Mission Impossible style', a cheeky reference to Henry Cavill's character Walker doing the same thing during a bathroom fight scene in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.
The script version of the scene also features more tidbits, including an alternate note – 'He makes a compelling Wolverine. If things don't pan out with Hugh…' – that makes pointed reference to eternal fancast rumors surrounding Henry Cavill and Wolverine.
Despite being endlessly focused on in the lead-up to Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Henry Cavill only revealed the origins of the moment back in 2022.
"Everything starts to get quite sore after a while, because it’s a lot of repetitive motion. And the connective tendons in my biceps were getting sore, so I had to warm them up before I threw punches. I would literally do that to warm them up," Cavill explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
Cavill continued, "I did it once, and I thought ‘oh, god that probably looked really stupid’… And I said, ‘oh sorry [to director Christopher McQuarrie], I’ll do that again.’ And he’s like, ‘do what?... And then I did another take without doing it, and he’s like, ‘why didn’t you do that thing? That was really good.’ And I was like, ‘that was good?’ And he said, ‘yes! Definitely do that.’ And we did."
Deadpool and Wolverine's script, meanwhile, has revealed other alternate moments from the billion-dollar grossing Marvel movie – including a crude NSFW Mickey Mouse joke that didn't make the cut.
