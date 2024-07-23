Deadpool and Wolverine originally had everyone's favorite WandaVision no-show as its villain

Cast your mind back to 2021 and the theory-filled days of WandaVision. For weeks, many had their assumptions on exactly who or what was plaguing Wanda in Westview. You may even remember that one of the prime suspects was Mephisto, essentially Marvel’s answer to the devil. Bizarrely, there was even some chatter that Al Pacino would be playing the part.

While it turned out to be Agatha all along, Ryan Reynolds has since revealed that Deadpool and Wolverine played around with the idea of introducing the hellish villain to the MCU.

"What was the name of the villain we flirted with?," director Shawn Levy asked Reynolds during an interview with Collider. The reply: Mephisto.

Levy explained, "That’s who it was. We went through a lot of ‘almost’ versions of this story before we landed."

But leave it to Hugh Jackman to get his claws into the solution. The Wolverine actor came up with the "infamous call" of Cassandra Nova – Charles Xavier’s sister, played in Deadpool and Wolverine by Emma Corrin.

"Then it was this idea of Cassandra Nova as a sibling to Charles because Cassandra's link to Professor X creates an interesting dynamic and fascination in Cassandra about you [to Jackman]," Levy said.

Deadpool and Wolverine hits UK cinemas on July 25, with a US release on July 26. For more, check out the Deadpool and Wolverine first reactions and our interviews with the cast and crew on everything from fake spoiler leaks to Emma Corrin talking about Cassandra Nova.

