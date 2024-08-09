Ryan Reynolds posts a perfect goodbye to Chris Evans' Johnny Storm after Deadpool and Wolverine cameo

Ryan Reynolds has posted the first official look at Chris Evans' cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine, sharing the perfect goodbye to the character. Posting on Instagram, the Wade Wilson star thanked Evans for joining the movie – and elaborated why it was so important to bring him back one last time.

"Part of the movie's theme is saying goodbye… And one of the gifts of working on the film is that we got to say goodbye on different terms," he wrote. "Seeing Johnny Storm (if only for a short while) was like seeing someone you miss come back from the dead in a dream. Way too brief and too lovely to be real. Goodbyes are hard. It was hard saying goodbye to Chris Evans' Johnny Storm. But at least we got to actually say it this time."

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) A photo posted by on

Reynolds then went on to reference Storm's grisly demise in the movie in a perfectly Wade Wilson way. "On the other hand, it wouldn’t have been necessary if he hadn't run his fat-ass mouth around Cassandra," he quipped, referencing the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scene. "Or if she hadn't zip-zapped his skin, leaving his organs to splash crudely onto the ground, while the soil greedily drank his blood. It was horrible."

The actor ended his post with an apt send-off for the Fantastic Four character. "Jonathan Lowell Spencer Storm: We love you. Wherever you are, I'm sure you're thriving. #FlameOff". We're not crying, you are.

For more on the MCU check out our guides to how to watch the Marvel movies in order, our guide to the Marvel timeline, and all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.