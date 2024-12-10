Benedict Cumberbatch is returning as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

Benedict Cumberbatch has confirmed his previously rumored return as Doctor Strange, and it looks like he'll be going up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

"Benedict Cumberbatch is returning as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Chris Evans and Robert Downey J.," Cumberbatch told Japanese outlet TV Groove. "I think there's going to be some really cool developments ahead, and I'm excited to see what happens next."

The Wrap reported that Evans, following his surprise return as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch in Deadpool and Wolverine, was set to return for the upcoming pic. As of now, the role is "undisclosed," but it would be pretty cool if every former Avengers actor was recast in the MCU as a villain. Deadline also reported that Anthony Mackie, the actor playing the current, Sam Wilson iteration of Captain America, is also returning.

In 2022, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was announced as the next Avengers film, presumably continuing Kang's storyline from Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Marvel announced the film's new title at San Diego ComicCon in July of 2024, as well as Downey's surprise casting as Victor von Doom. Doctor Doom is notorious for being the Fantastic Four's main antagonist, so it's more than possible that Pedro Pascal and co. will show up in Avengers: Doomsday as well.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.