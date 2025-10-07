Avengers: Doomsday star Channing Tatum says he wants "good movies," but sometimes it feels like "you're incentivized to make bad things to get paid"

Channing Tatum has spoken out about his view on the state of the movie industry, and it doesn't sound positive.

Tatum made the remarks while elaborating on a comment he previously made to Variety about streamers: "The streamers came in and effed up the industry a bit – for good and for bad. The studios are confused; the streamers are confused."

"I think now, when you get asked to do a movie, or you're trying to get a movie made, it's a very confused pipeline of possibilities," Tatum said on Hot Ones. "And it really feels like, at times, that you're incentivized to make bad things to get paid, rather than make something really, really good, for the fucking people that actually get to see these things and the people that I want to see these movies, the person that I was when I was a kid, and I want good movies. I'm like, 'Man, I want to give my money to the good movies.' It's such an upside down moment."

"But I do believe that the disruption is going to lead to something good," he continued. "I do believe that. I do believe that the streamers came in for a reason, and it had to change, it had to morph."

Tatum can soon be seen returning as his Marvel character Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday, which is releasing next year. He first played the role in Deadpool and Wolverine, in a surprise cameo that ended up being one of the highlights of the Marvel Phase 5 movie.

"[Marvel] set a bar for themselves every movie and they beat it every single movie. As I was reading I was like, 'No, how are they going to do this?!' You're just not ready… It's gonna make your brains ooze out of your ears," Tatum recently revealed of the upcoming Avengers movie.

Along with Tatum, the rest of the massive cast includes returning X-Men actors like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan, as well as MCU favorites like Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Chris Hemsworth. Plus, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts* casts will be returning, too.

Doomsday arrives next December 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's in store.