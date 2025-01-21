A new Marvel theory that's essentially a lost What If...? episode has us wondering if another MCU character could have defeated Thanos

The rise of Thanos in the MCU is the most devastating arc we've seen on screen so far, and was responsible for the (temporary for some) deaths of many of Marvel's biggest heroes. However, some fans have been wondering if things might have panned out a little differently had another character still been around: Odin.

Writing on Reddit, User Parabellum111 started up the discussion: "Every now and then I see theories that Thanos waited until powerful beings like Odin and the Ancient One were out of the way before beginning his quest for the Infinity Stones; I have no doubt that the former Supreme Sorcerer I wouldn't have been able to handle him, but would the All-Father be any different?"

They went on to add that even the MCU version, which is less powerful than the comics, is still a force to be reckoned with. "He was at least half a million years old (according to Thor in Ragnarok), he defeated Surtur in his base form; he defeated, banished, and imprisoned Hela (who was nearly invincible while Asgard existed); he defeated Laufey and the frost giants, who had a weapon capable of freezing entire planets; not to mention all his deep magic, knowledge, experience and other divine attributes," they suggested. Could this have been enough to see off Thanos? Well, it's certainly sparked a debate amongst Marvel fans.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Grabthar_The_Avenger thinks so, replying: "The All-Father could have united the Realms into a unified force to deal with Thanos. I don't think it's coincidence that Thanos struck during Ragnarök with an imposter Loki on the throne letting the realms devolve into chaos, letting Thanos divide and conquer."

Meanwhile, Upstairs-Boring pointed out: "Well, considering Thor 'beat' Thanos while he had ALL infinity stones, we can assume that Odin would at least pose a big enough threat for Thanos to want him out the way." And as AbsorbingMan quips: "Because Odin would’ve gone for the head." Well, someone had to say it…

Odin dies in Thor: Ragnorok, sparking the start of Ragnorok after it leads Hela to be freed from her banishment. While Thanos is definitely around before this – after all, we first see him in the first Avengers movie – it's only after Odin has gone that he strikes. Really, it's not until Avengers: Infinity War that his plan is really put into action.

It's certainly an interesting theory, and we have to admit we would have loved to see Thanos and Odin face off at one point. As one Redditor pointed out too – it would have made an incredible episode of What If…?. Oh well, we'll have to make do with the Marvel storylines we do have.

