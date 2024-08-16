The first Rings of Power season 2 clip is all about Sauron mind games – and it's our best look yet at the new Adar

The Rings of Power season 2 is right around the corner – and the first clip from the fantasy show is here.

In the footage, which aired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and can be seen below, we see Halbrand (AKA Sauron) come face to face with Adar. Halbrand tells Adar that Galadriel has enlisted the help of a sorcerer to make a dangerous weapon – which sounds a lot like the One Ring to our ears – and Adar threatens to torture the information out of him to protect the Uruk-hai. Check it out below.

🚨MAJOR SPOILERS:Full @jimmyfallon scene between Halbrand and Adar #TheRingsOfPower #TROPSpoilers pic.twitter.com/irnEnufjFnAugust 15, 2024

Of course, we know that Sauron is the mastermind behind the One Ring – and he has a dark history with Adar. That makes the whole scene a twisted mind game on the villain's part, though to what end remains unclear for now.

This is Sam Hazeldine's first outing as Adar: he's taking over the role from Joseph Mawle. Any fears that Hazeldine isn't up to the sinister task should be firmly put to rest by this new clip.

"We open in the darkness, an orc walks in, and we see there are thousands of orcs gathered," co-showrunner Patrick McKay previously told our sister publication Total Film about season 2's opening scene. "He's about to be crowned, pitching his vision of Middle-earth, and right before they lay the crown on his head, his right-hand man, Adar, turns it upside down, and stabs him in the back. It's the assassination of Sauron."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 arrives this August 29 on Prime Video. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best shows on Prime Video to fill out your watchlist.