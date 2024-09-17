One line from Sauron in The Rings of Power season 2 foreshadows Aragorn in the best way

One line from The Rings of Power season 2, episode 5 has foreshadowed Aragorn and his part in the battle against Sauron.

The Prime Video show is set in the Second Age, long before Aragorn makes his appearance in the Third Age.

In episode 5, Sauron, in his Annatar guise, tries to convince Celebrimbor to make some Rings of Power for men. Celebrimbor, however, is opposed to the move, citing Númenor assisting men of the Southlands following Adar's actions there as one of his reasons.

"Have you ever been to Númenor? It is remarkable," Annatar responds. "But fractured, ever-teetering between glory and ruin. I fear Númenor more than any land in Middle-earth. I had hoped our rings might make her stable."

As one fan has pointed out, the moment links directly to a scene in The Two Towers, when Gandalf comments that "Sauron fears you, Aragorn," as Aragorn is the heir to Númenor (as a descendant of Isildur). Aragorn, of course, is a crucial part of the fight against Sauron in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which ultimately leads to the Dark Lord's downfall.

#TROPspoilers LOTR: The Two Towers LOTR: Rings of Power S2 EP 5 pic.twitter.com/jRwgEFuoYRSeptember 12, 2024

Though, we should note that The Rings of Power and Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies don't actually exist in the same universe, and they're totally separate adaptations. Still, since they're both adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's writings, they're obviously connected enough for this to be a fascinating parallel.

The Rings of Power season 2 is releasing weekly on Prime Video now, and you can check out our Rings of Power season 2 release schedule to keep up to date, or see our Rings of Power season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict on all eight episodes.