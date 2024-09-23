Annatar's latest trick in The Rings of Power season 2 was brought to life by the most incredible practical effect we've seen in some time

Annatar loves a good trick and so, too, do the creative team and crew behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.

In The Rings of Power season 2, episode 6, Sauron's 'fair form' tricks Celebrimbor into believing that all is well in the Elven realm of Eregion, even going as far as obscuring the fact that its walls are crumbling all around the craftsman.

But, once the facade slips and Annatar steps into the chaos surrounding the orc attack on the stronghold, the idyllic light from Celebrimbor's scene soon turns pitch black.

To achieve that effect, the team fused together light, extras, and camera movement around Annatar actor Charlie Vickers to capture the moment in real time, which you can see for yourself below.

"When I read the scene, I could see this move around Annatar as it turned from day to night," episode director Sanaa Hamri said on Amazon's Inside the Episode Rings of Power after-show. "And then it followed him and went into slow motion and I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be one of those epic moments for Sauron.'"

According to The Hollywood Reporter, costs for the first season of The Rings of Power may have ran north of $400 million, with other reports suggesting that the show's total spending could reach a billion dollars when all is said and done.

The Rings of Power, meanwhile, is hurtling towards its second season finale. With a five-season plan still on the table, it remains to be seen how the rest of the story shakes out.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guides to Annatar, Adar, and The Stranger – plus a look towards the show's streaming plans with The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule.