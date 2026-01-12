Elijah Wood says more Lord of the Rings films are being considered after The Hunt for Gollum

News
By published

The Hunt for Gollum probably won't be the last Lord of the Rings movie

Sean Astin and Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Frodo actor Elijah Wood has revealed that there might be more movies in the Lord of the Rings universe after The Hunt for Gollum.

The new movie will be set before the main action of The Fellowship of the Ring and, if the film follows J.R.R. Tolkien's source material, it will revolve around Gandalf and Aragorn's attempts to track down Gollum after Bilbo handed the One Ring over to Frodo. At the moment, it's unclear whether Wood will return, though Gandalf actor Ian McKellen has teased that Gandalf and Frodo will be in the movie.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.