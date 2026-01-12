Elijah Wood says more Lord of the Rings films are being considered after The Hunt for Gollum

Frodo actor Elijah Wood has revealed that there might be more movies in the Lord of the Rings universe after The Hunt for Gollum.

The new movie will be set before the main action of The Fellowship of the Ring and, if the film follows J.R.R. Tolkien's source material, it will revolve around Gandalf and Aragorn's attempts to track down Gollum after Bilbo handed the One Ring over to Frodo. At the moment, it's unclear whether Wood will return, though Gandalf actor Ian McKellen has teased that Gandalf and Frodo will be in the movie.

"I can neither confirm nor deny. Listen, a wizard is to be trusted," Wood said at a Fan Expo New Orleans panel moderated by ScreenRant of his potential involvement. "Aside from any of that, I'm not really allowed to confirm. I'm really excited about the film. I think it really is a creative 'getting the band back together.' A lot of the creative heads of department are back and in that space again. Philippa [Boyens] I think, is co-writing it and producing it. It's very much that core original group getting back together to tell this story that will feel like a really fun exploration of this character that we all love so much. And I'm just really excited.

"I'm excited for Andy [Serkis] to direct it," he continued. "It feels so unbelievably appropriate that he directs a film about his character that he has really made his own. I'm thrilled. It'll be great. And I'm excited to see... I know their intention is to make other films in this universe. And that's exciting, interesting to see where that goes, but very exciting."

No further Lord of the Rings films have been announced just yet, though The Rings of Power season 3 is on the way. That show is totally separate from the movies, however, and is set many, many years earlier, during the Second Age of the Lord of the Rings timeline.

The Hunt for Gollum arrives on December 17, 2027.