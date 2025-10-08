Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood's verdict on Hunt for Gollum's script should reassure all Middle-earth fans

Elijah Wood isn't confirmed to star in Lord of the Rings spin-off Hunt for Gollum just yet, but he's read the script and has nothing but praise.

"I know a great deal about it. I've read it. It's really good," Wood said during a panel appearance at DesertCon in Mexico (via The Direct).

The good vibes from the Frodo actor even extend to those returning behind the scenes. Currently, Andy Serkis is on board to both star and direct, while Peter Jackson will produce the project. Series veterans Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens (who helped pen The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies) are also writing the script.

"There are some wonderful people involved. The thing that is so exciting is that it is really getting the creative band back together," Wood said.

"The brain trust behind Lord of the Rings, Fran, Peter, Philippa, they are heavily involved. And then, the same production designers. It is going to be shot in New Zealand. So, it is going to carry with it such continuity with so many people who are a part of Lord of the Rings, and I am really excited about that."

Wood added, "It feels like getting that old machine up and running again with all of the right people."

While it's to be expected that most of the old guard will return to Middle-earth for a movie that bridges the gap between Lord of the Rings films to cover (you guessed it) the hunt for Gollum, there has been no official confirmation of any cast signing on alongside Serkis.

Legolas actor Orlando Bloom hasn't heard anything, though Viggo Mortensen is open to returning, and, as of last year, Sir Ian McKellen was waiting for a script before making a decision on taking part.

The Hunt for Gollum hits cinemas on December 17, 2027. For more, check out our guide to upcoming movies.