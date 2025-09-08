Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom says he hasn't heard anything about reprising his role as Legolas in The Hunt for Gollum, but would "hate" to see another actor take on the role

Despite not being involved in the upcoming Lord of the Rings movie, The Hunt for Gollum, Legolas star Orlando Bloom has made it clear that he doesn't want to see anyone else play the Sindar Elf.

"I have not heard a peep, actually. I don't know. I know it's focusing on Gollum, so anything's possible," said Bloom on Today. "Listen, I'd hate to see anyone else play Legolas, you know what I mean? What are they going to do? Are they going to put somebody else in as Legolas? With AI they can do anything these days!"

Bloom played the platinum-haired elf for over two decades, starting with Peter Jackson's 00's trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. The star then picked up his bow and arrow again in 2013 and 2014, for The Hobbit spin-off movies The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of the Five Armies. "It's such an amazing part. I'm so grateful to have been a part of those movies," said the star.

It would make sense for Legalos to appear in The Hunt for Gollum, as the film is set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. However, we don't think we want to see anyone else take on the role.

The movie is set to follow a string of characters as they hunt for Andy Serkis' ring-bearing Smeagol. Some of these events are briefly covered in Fellowship of the Ring, which ended with Bilbo Baggins taking the ring from Gollum's cave. In another scene, we see Sauron's forces torture Gollum in Mordor in search of the ring's location.

However, one original star who is set to return is Ian McKellen. At London's For the Love of Fantasy convention, the Gandalf actor confirmed that his grey wizard will appear in the film alongside Frodo Baggins star Elijah Wood.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set for release on December 17, 2027.