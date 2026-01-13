Peter Jackson says a mythical Lord of the Rings 'Extended-extended edition' doesn't exist: "Are there great scenes we never used? The answer is no"

Wave goodbye to the Mithril Cut

The Lord of the Rings
Bad news Lord of the Rings fans, it looks like there won't be any more extended versions of the original trilogy on the way, as director Peter Jackson states there is simply not enough footage to make an 'extended-extended edition'.

"Are there great scenes that we never used? The answer is no," said Jackson in an interview with Empire. "There are bits and pieces, I guess. But if you did an extended-extended cut, or whatever it will get called, it would be disappointing. It would be the extended cut with a few extra seconds of something here and there; it wouldn’t be worthwhile doing."

However, over the years, there have been rumblings of a ‘Mithril Cut’ containing a look at Aragorn and Arwen during their courtship. But co-writer Philippa Boyens said that even though there is some footage of that moment in Lothlórien, there's not enough to warrant another cut. But Jackson hopes to release a making of The Lord of the Rings documentary one day, using never-before-seen alternative takes and bloopers. "But to this day, I haven’t persuaded [the studio], because obviously it’s a big undertaking," added the filmmaker.

