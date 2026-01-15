Upcoming Lord of the Rings re-release debuts beautiful popcorn bucket, pulled right from Peter Jackson's trilogy

In celebration of The Lord of the Rings franchise's 25th birthday, a new Middle-earth-inspired popcorn bucket has been released.

AMC Theaters posted the first look at the bucket on Twitter. The tin includes a beautiful illustration of the Middle-earth map, which LOTR fans will know is the very item that guides the Fellowship across the continent as they make their way from the Shire to Mordor. The set also comes with magnets in the shape of the One Ring, Eye of Sauron, the Leaf of Lorien, and the pendant of Arwen's necklace. The popcorn bucket is available for purchase now. Check out the set below.

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of the journey with this THE LORD OF THE RINGS Middle-earth Collectible Map Tin with Quest Magnet Set. At select locations starting 1/15. Large popcorn included. pic.twitter.com/AVDBuNTc2YJanuary 14, 2026

Fans can eat their popcorn out of the beautiful new bucket as The Lord of the Rings extended edition re-release makes its way to movie theaters. In the US, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is set to hit screens starting from January 16, followed by The Two Towers on January 17, and finally The Return of the King on January 18. In the UK, the trilogy will show in multiple cinema chains from January 15 onwards.

What makes this re-release even more special is that it commemorates 25 years since The Fellowship of the Ring hit screens, kick-starting the whole franchise. What's more, screenings will include exclusive fan introductions from director Peter Jackson ahead of each movie. The event has already grossed over $5 million in domestic presales, with roughly 407,000 tickets sold so far in the US, as per Variety.

The re-release is not the only thing that LOTR fans have to look forward to, as a brand new Lord of the Rings movie is currently in development. Seeing Smeagol star Andy Serkis sit in the director's chair while also reprising his role as the fallen hobbit, The Hunt for Gollum is set release on December 17, 2027. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is also on the way, with the Prime Video series currently in the post-production phase.

Tickets for The Lord of the Rings re-release are available to purchase on Fathom now. For more, check out our guide on how to watch all the Lord of the Rings movies in order, and keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.