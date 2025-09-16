The Sims movie starring Margot Robbie will exist "somewhere between both The Lego Movie and Barbie," says producer: "It's going to be unique"

Producer Roy Lee says the upcoming live-action movie based on The Sims is going to be a little bit Barbie and a little bit Lego Movie – and now we can't wait.

"It's one of these things where I can't talk about it much, because it's going to be unique," Lee told The Direct. "And it's a sort of like, people were wondering, 'What could a 'LEGO Movie' be?' until you saw it."

Continued Lee: "And I'm producing with Margot Robbie. And [audiences] were probably wondering, 'What could a 'Barbie' movie be?' Somewhere in between both 'The Lego Movie' and 'Barbie' is where 'The Sims' movie will be."

The Sims movie received the green light last year, with video game studio Electronic Arts, Amazon MGM Studios, and Robbie's LuckyChap Productions set to produce. Kate Herron, who is perhaps best known for helming Loki season 1 and most recently an Emmy-nominated episode of The Last of Us season 2, is set to direct and co-write the upcoming pic with screenwriter Briony Redman (Doctor Who).

Around the time of the initial announcement, EA president Kate Gorman assured fans that the live-action adaptation would include "pools without ladders," and characters speaking Simlish. It's not clear who Margot Robbie will play, but I'm personally hoping it's Bella Goth, just to mix things up. It's also worth noting that this is in no relation to the planned Sims movie that was cancelled in 2019 after Disney acquired Fox.

The Sims movie does not yet have a release date.