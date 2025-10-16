Jim Carrey is set to star in a live-action adaptation of a classic '60s animation from Jurassic World director

Fresh off his moustache-twirling performance as Robotnik in the Sonic trilogy, Jim Carrey is going back to the future with a live-action adaptation of The Jetsons.

As per Deadline, Carrey is in talks to star in The Jetsons, presumably as George Jetson – the dad of the titular futuristic family. Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow could also be onboard to helm the project, which would mark his first feature film since 2022's Jurassic World Dominion.

The Jetsons, revolving around a Space Age family and their domestic issues in a world filled with wide-eyed technology and flying cars, first aired from 1962-1963. A 1980s revival series cemented its popularity and stands as one of Hanna-Barbera's most iconic cartoons alongside The Flintstones, Scooby-Doo, and The Smurfs.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ last year, Carrey revealed why he has started to gravitate towards playing Robotnik in sequels, having previously chosen to "shun" follow-ups.

"For me, at this time of my life – for some reason – I've never really wanted to do sequels. I've never really wanted to do franchise stuff. It didn't occur to me. I just thought, 'I want to move on and do something new'," Carrey said. "Maybe six months before the first Sonic movie, I thought to myself I'd like to have a character that I could sit with for a bit for a few films. Especially if it could evolve, if it could change from film to film."

Whether George Jetson falls into that category remains to be seen, but it certainly seems like another out-of-this world role for Carrey to get stuck into.

