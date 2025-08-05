Apex Legends could get a film or TV adaptation that "really respects and upholds the brand and the franchise", says EA entertainment boss

We have good news for Apex Legends fans, as an on-screen adaptation is now in the works. The project is in very early stages, but one thing is for certain – EA wants to respect the legacy of the popular game while offering something new and exciting for the players.

In a recent interview with Variety, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele revealed that the franchise could be adapted for either TV or film. She didn't specify if it would be animated or live action, although we suspect it would be the latter. Players, Miele said, "don't have all the backstory, the history, and there's just rich worlds and rich history with these characters and these legends that can come to life through linear media and partnerships."

"We're pretty motivated to do that, and doing it in a way that really respects and upholds the brand and the franchise," she added.

The game, developed by Respawn, was originally released in 2019 as a Battle Royale shooter set in the same science fiction universe as their Titanfall series. EA's CEO said earlier this year that "an even bigger, more meaningful" Apex 2.0 is on the table, and now a TV/film adaptation too.

In the interview, Miele also offered some details about the highly anticipated movie adaptation of The Sims, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap. Miele says it was the "right creative partnership" to bring the beloved game to the big screen after "years and years and years" of conversations. "It's going to be so full circle and so fulfilling to bring content in a linear way and an interactive way, simultaneously, and even have it adapt to fans and how things are going," she explained.

