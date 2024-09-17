It looks like we'll be getting The Last of Us season 2 in a matter of months

The latest update on The Last of Us season 2 has revealed when we can expect to see it on our screens – and it's very soon.

HBO boss Casey Bloys gave an update to Deadline following the Emmys, and it seems the next season of the hit game adaptation will be released in time for next year's awards season.

"Well, all I'll say now, generally first half of the year," Bloys said of when we can expect The Last of Us season 2 and The White Lotus season 3. "I expect them to be in the Emmy window."

He also gave a small tease about what to expect. "I've seen Last of Us. I think everybody is going to love what [co-creator] Craig [Mazin] is doing. White Lotus I haven't seen anything yet, but I went to visit. Obviously, I've seen dailies and read scripts, so high hopes for both of them."

The new season will adapt The Last of Us Part 2, and Kaitlyn Dever will be portraying the game's second protagonist Abby, with Isabela Merced joining as Ellie's love interest Dina. "Give her the damn Emmy, honestly" Merced teased of Dever's performance. "I'm so excited for people to see how incredibly well [Ellie actor] Bella [Ramsey] and Kaitlyn did on this."

Pedro Pascal will return as Joel, with other newcomers including Catherine O'Hara, Young Mazino, Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, and Tati Gabrielle.

While you wait for The Last of Us season 2, check out our guide to all the upcoming new TV shows for everything else that's on the way soon.