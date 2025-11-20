Hannibal showrunner gives promising update on season 4, saying "everybody wants to return," including Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy

The series creator has big plans for Hannibal season 4

Hannibal
(Image credit: NBC)

10 years after the NBC series ended rather abruptly, Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller has given a promising update on season 4, saying the whole cast are ready to come back.

"Everybody wants to return. Hugh [Dancy], and Mads [Mikkelsen], definitely. But also Lawrence Fishburne, Katie Isabelle, Caroline Dhavernas, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Aaron Abrams, and Scott [Thompson] all want to come back to the story," said Fuller on The Horror Queers Podcast.

Fuller says he already knows "exactly what season 4 of Hannibal is," adding, "I was frustrated with season 1. That felt a little more like traditional television to me… I was not necessarily drawn to that as an audience member, but I thought season 2 was better. Season 3, I was like, 'Okay, this is what we should be doing. This is what I want to be doing. This is the type of storytelling that I think the show can do.'"

However, there is a lot standing in the way of Fuller's plans. As well as longtime Hannibal franchise producer Martha de Laurentiis' passing, which Fuller says makes things "a little complicated," rights to the original story are "in the process of reversion" to author Harris. "MGM/Amazon has some," explained Fuller. "They’re all being navigated in a way that is going to be a little trickier to iron out now."

