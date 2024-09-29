Fan-favorite Amazon thriller series will lean less into the supernatural for season 2, is "a story of hope and love"

Creator Tom Moran and star Jessica Raine talk raising the stakes in The Devil's Hour season 2.

"You wondered if there was a supernatural element to it. We totally played with that. We wanted people to be scared. Oh my god, they were really scared. Season two has a slightly more thriller-like aspect to it, which is a lot of fun," Raine tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Terrifier 3 on the cover and hits newsstands on October 2.

The series first premiered on Prime Video in October 2022 and was swiftly renewed for a second and third season just one month after its release. Raine stars as Lucy Chambers, a social worker dealing with family and relationship trouble who wakes every night at exactly 3:33 AM, known as the devil's hour, after experiencing terrifying visions.

She becomes inexplicably connected to a series of murders in the area and ends up going to Gideon Shepherd (Peter Capaldi), a mysterious criminal who can see the future. The two connect in order to stop a horrific crime from happening. Season 2 picks up with things looking up for Lucy... but she remains skeptical – and there's definitely more to the story than it seems.

The stakes are higher and the scope larger, but for Moran it all boils down to "a story of hope, a story of love. We have to take these characters to some very dark places in order to conquer that darkness, and show the message of hope and light and humanity that the story is designed to impart. So, we’re putting characters through a lot of peril."

The Devil's Hour season 2 releases on October 18 via Prime Video. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Terrifier 3 on the cover and will be available from Wednesday, October 2.

