Will there be a Smile 3? Here's what could be next for the horror movie series

Smile 2 has only just been released but you may already be questioning whether there will be a Smile 3. And look, we totally understand – these movies are so thrilling of course you are left wanting more!

This time round we follow Naomi Scott's pop star Skye Riley as she is haunted by the supernatural curse, which we were first introduced to on the big screen with the 2022 original movie. The question is though – what's next?

We break it all down below looking at whether the movie's ending sets up a sequel and what writer/director Parker Finn (who helms both films in the Smile series) has had to say on the matter.

Be warned – the following features major spoilers for Smile 2 so if you want to go in completely fresh, do not scroll down. And if you are wondering whether it's worth seeing the new horror movie in theaters, check out our Smile 2 review for our thoughts.

Will there be a Smile 3?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Although there is no Smile 2 post-credits scene, the jaw-dropping finale (which you can read about in detail with our Smile 2 ending explained guide) certainly sets things up nicely for a threequel.

Although the film's protagonist Skye Riley is dead, that isn't an issue for the Smile universe as the first film was helmed by another lead character, Rose, who also died during the concluding moments of the original 2022 movie.

Smile 3 could therefore pick up with another protagonist – and there are certainly plenty to choose from given that the curse is seemingly passed onto the thousands in the crowd who witness Skye's horrific death on stage. A threequel could pick any one of these individuals to follow.

Of course, this is just us theorising now, but it might be neat for Smile 3 to be the finale in a strong horror trilogy. The curse is more widespread than ever before, following the events of the first night of Skye's tour, meaning the stakes are really high, with the whole world seemingly being in danger.

Having thousands infected with the curse will almost certainly cause a pandemic – maybe a group will be forced to band together to finally stop it in a gripping third and final movie? We could certainly see that arc happening.

Naturally, Finn isn't saying much when it comes to the idea of a Smile 3, emphasizing that we have to wait and see how Smile 2 performs with audiences before a threequel is properly discussed.

However, it's clear that he thinks there is still plenty to explore (whether that be for a Smile 3 or beyond) telling GamesRadar+: "I think there are so many different, interesting directions the world of Smile can take, different roads it can go down. Right now I'm very excited to see how audiences respond to Smile 2 and if we are lucky with how audiences can connect with and embrace the film, I think the sky's the limit."

Keep those eyes peeled then!

Smile 2 is out now in UK cinemas and will release in US theaters on October 17.

For more, check out our picks for the best horror movies of all-time as well as our guide to the upcoming horror movies you need to get on your radar.