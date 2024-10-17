Smile 2 post-credits explained: does the horror sequel have a post-credits scene?

It looks like Halloween has come early as the highly anticipated horror sequel Smile 2 has finally hit the big screen. That's right, the Smile monster is back again spreading its virus of contagious killer smiles across the nation, this time targeting a young pop star named Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) who is about to embark on a world tour. The sequel to the 2022 original also welcomes back Kyle Gallner and adds cast members Lukas Gage, Ray Nicholson, and Rosemarie DeWitt.

As you can imagine, in a sequel that director Parker Finn told GamesRadar+ is much bigger and bolder than the first Smile, there is quite a lot to unpack. But does that include a post-credits scene? Over recent years, moviegoers have learned to stay late to see if they can get one final squeeze out of a film, and avoid missing out on anything crucial. These days, post-credits scenes can contain anything from sequel teases, character reveals, or another gag to send you on your merry way.

But to save you time, we've got everything you need to know about Smile 2’s post-credits right here, so you can be sure if it's worth sticking around in your seat for.

Does Smile 2 have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

No, Smile 2 does not have a post-credits scene. This isn't a big shock as horror movies don't tend to take part in the trend, the credits tease is rather saved for Marvel movies and big blockbuster franchises. The first Smile move didn't have a credits cookie either, but instead decided to amp up the horror a notch more and play music really loud whilst showing the credits.

However, although there is no Smile 2 post-credits scene as such, there is something interesting that happens whilst the credits roll. We hear an original song by the movie’s protagonist Skye Riley, but the pop star’s tune is soon interrupted by a bunch of scary sound effects and screams with no indication of who is making these noises. For the full lowdown on the finale, read our Smile 2 ending explained.

So, what does this mean? Well, the screaming could suggest that another Smile movie is on the way and that the monster's journey is far from over. At the moment, we do not know if there will be another Smile sequel, but for more on that check out our guide on will there be a Smile 3?

Smile 2 is out in UK cinemas now and releases in UK theaters October 18.