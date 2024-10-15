Smile 2 director teases that more sequels could be on the horizon, as "the sky's the limit" for the horror movie series

Although Smile 2 is yet to hit our screens, writer/director Parker Finn is clearly already thinking about the future of his horror movie series.

After his 2022 breakout hit Smile smashed at the box office, a sequel was swiftly commissioned, which releases in theaters worldwide this week. First reactions are already praising the follow-up for going "bigger" than the first, with lead actor Naomi Scott also receiving acclaim for her performance as Skye Riley, a pop star who becomes haunted by the supernatural curse.

But will that be the end of the series? Whilst Finn is holding his cards close to his chest regarding whether there will be a Smile 3, he's clearly feeling positive about the potential future of his franchise. Speaking to GamesRadar+, the filmmaker explains that although he has to wait and see how Smile 2 performs with audiences, he believes there is still plenty to explore within the Smile universe.

He states: "I think there are so many different, interesting directions the world of Smile can take, different roads it can go down. Right now I'm very excited to see how audiences respond to Smile 2 and if we are lucky with how audiences can connect with and embrace the film, I think the sky's the limit."

Finn has previously said that he has ideas for where Smile could go next, telling SFX magazine earlier this year: "There are some ideas that I think are very exciting. I think it’s really fun to imagine a lineage of Smile movies where each one becomes more off the rails than the previous one."

Given how intense this latest chapter is, suggesting that a threequel will be even "more off the rails" is quite the statement to make. I guess we will have to keep our eyes peeled once Smile 2 is unleashed to the world.

Smile 2 hits UK cinemas on October 17, before releasing in US theaters on October 18.

