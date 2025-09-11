When is The Long Walk on streaming?

The Long Walk is the latest Stephen King movie to hit theaters, and fans and critics alike seem to be in agreement that it's one of the best King adaptations of all time. Cooper Hoffman stars as Ray Garraty, a young man who enters a contest with lethal consequences known as The Long Walk. The rules are simple: walk or die.

Directed by Francis Lawrence and adapted by JT Mollner, the movie currently sits at a 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 104 reviews and is set to hit theaters worldwide. The question is: when will The Long Walk be available to stream on your favorite platforms? Scroll on down to find out when the film will most likely be available to watch from the comfort of your living room.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Long Walk is headed to theaters first and foremost, starting on September 12. Usually, though not always, the streaming release date for a feature-length film tends to be related to how well the film does at the box office (though James Gunn moved Superman to streaming just a few weeks after its theatrical release in order to catch everyone up before Peacemaker season 2).

If we're going by Lionsgate standards, the studio tends to make its films available to rent on VOD some 25-30 days after the initial theatrical release. Hurry Up Tomorrow, which came out in May, hit VOD after spending just three weeks in theaters – but is not yet available to stream. Shadow Force hit theaters on May 9, but only became available to stream via Starz on September 8. Ballerina, which hit theaters in June and did well at the box office, still doesn't have a streaming release date.

If we're going the way of Shadow Force, we can expect The Long Walk to hit streaming in early 2026. We do know, however, that the film will hit Starz first, as the network and streaming platform has a joint distribution deal with Lionsgate – meaning that every Lionsgate movie headed to streaming will hit Starz first before any other platform.

The Long Walk hits theaters on September 12. For more, read our The Long Walk review or check out our guide to all the upcoming Stephen King movies and shows you need to know about.