We've got a hot date with Art the Clown this Valentine's Day as Terrifier 3 heads to streaming

What are you hoping to receive this Valentine's Day? Chocolate? Flowers? How about a killer clown dressed as Santa Claus? If you answered yes to that last question then you’re in luck as Terrifier 3 has set a streaming date.

That’s right, the Christmas-themed slasher is about to claim yet another holiday. As confirmed on Twitter, Terrifier 3 is coming to Screambox on February 14. Not only this, but the streamer has celebrated the news by sharing a Valentine's Day-themed Terrifier 3 poster with Art the Clown swapping out his Christmas tree-shaped sunglasses for love heart frames. Check it out below.

Fall in love with Art the Clown all over again when @damienleone's Terrifier 3 streams on SCREAMBOX February 14!It will be followed by the new documentary Art Attack! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 on March 14. pic.twitter.com/qLTEmpU3TAJanuary 15, 2025

The news comes just four months after Damien Leone’s threequel dominated the October box office last year. The threequel stirred up a whopping $89.9 million worldwide against its $2 million budget. This is quite a feat for a franchise that has very humble beginnings, with the first Terrifier movie costing just $35,000 to make.

The third movie shakes up Art’s usual storyline of terrorizing Miles County on Halloween Night, as he did in the first two movies, and sees the serial killer come alive at Christmas time. The threequel follows final girl Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her brother Jonathan (Elliot Fullam) as they try and rebuild their lives after Art murdered everyone they love, but that doesn't last too long as the clown (David Howard Thornton) is soon resurrected once again.

But the story isn't over as Terrifier 4 is officially in the works. The fourth movie will include Art the Clown’s long-awaited origin story and will mark the beginning of the end for the franchise. However, before the release of Terrifier 3, Leone told GamesRadar+ that it may take more than one movie to finish the Terrifier story, but he already knows how it's going to end.

Terrifier 3 hits Screambox on February 14, but before you tune in, make sure to read our Terrifier 3 review. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.