Upcoming horror movie The Monkey reveals creepy popcorn bucket – and all I can say is I'm definitely not bringing that into my house

Terrifier 3's Art the Clown popcorn bucket better watch its back, as upcoming horror comedy The Monkey just unveiled its official popcorn bucket, and it's the creepiest design I have seen in a while.

The popcorn bucket, which has been posted on Twitter by Bloody Disgusting, replicates the creepy toy monkey from the movie with its piercing beady eyes and sinister smile. Although it hasn't been confirmed, we imagine moviegoers can store their popcorn inside the drum in front of the monkey, which looks to have blood splattered on it. Yum. The bucket will be available only at AMC theaters. Check out the design below.

The Monkey popcorn buckets will be available exclusively at @AMCTheatres. pic.twitter.com/hiCQ9oh6N4February 4, 2025

Although this is nothing new from the movie, as it is the same monkey we have seen in posters and trailers, it is quite clever to create a copy of the cursed toy that fans can take home with them. We just hope that the popcorn bucket doesn't cause more murders in any more homes. I for one, will not be bringing it into my house.

Based on the chilling short story of the same name by legendary author Stephen King, The Monkey follows twin brothers Bill and Hal, who notice a strange series of deaths that start to take place when they find their father's old monkey toy in the attic. After throwing the toy away, years pass and the siblings grow apart, that is until the toy is uncovered once again.

The movie is directed by Osgood Perkins, the same filmmaker behind what fans called the scariest movie of 2024, Longlegs. The Monkey stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Christian Convery, Colin O'Brien, Rohan Campbell, and Sarah Levy.

The Monkey has already impressed critics, landing it an impressive 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In our The Monkey review, we call the horror flick "a laugh riot" full of "inventively gruesome kills and some surprisingly profound ideas surrounding life and death."

The Monkey hits theaters on February 21. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.