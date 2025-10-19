The sequel to one of the best horror comedies has a trailer and, yes, the inflatable dinosaur suit is back

Six years after The VelociPastor became a must-watch B-movie, its sequel is finally getting released, with the first official trailer teasing lots of blood and violence in an Italian setting – and yes, the inflatable dinosaur suit is back.

Much like Brendan Steere's previous movie, released in 2019, The VelociPastor 2 takes inspiration from schlocky B-movies to create a horror comedy for the ages. Judging by the footage unveiled this week, which you can watch below, the Italian giallo has been a major inspiration for the film, as it's packed with striking colors, bold aesthetics and psychosexual murder mysteries. It's also described as "a new exercise in Jurassic horror", so make of that what you will.

Per the official synopsis: "Doug (Gregory James Cohan) and Carol (Alyssa Kempinski) travel to the port city of Milan, where they have to solve a series of murders committed by a Sex Maniac Killer at an Italian Fertility Festival."

The VelociPastor 2 | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

The sequel is written by Steere and directed by Jesse Gouldsbury, with Gregory James Cohan reprising his lead role as Doug. The cast also includes Alyssa Kempinski, Frankie Kevich, John DiMino, Sajda Waite, John Collin Barclay and Jake Cannavale, among others.

The first VelociPastor film follows Doug as he goes on a spiritual journey to China, where he accidentally cuts himself on a stone artefact and starts turning into a dinosaur when he's angry. He's later convinced by a prostitute to use his newfound power to fight crime, and the duo end up warring against drug-dealing Christian ninjas.

A sequel to The VelociPastor was initially announced back in 2020, but as an isolated story with different characters. In that reported version of the film, titled Outback Dracula, the action was set in 1880s Australia, with the story seeing Dracula and his Golden Army of the Undead standing in the way of a psychic, lesbian schoolteacher who is searching for her missing girlfriend.

