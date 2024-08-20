The Boys star is switching heroes for horror as she joins Blumhouse's upcoming M3GAN spin-off

Claudia Doumit has been cast in SOULM8TE, the upcoming spin-off of Blumhouse's hit horror movie M3GAN.

The actor, who's best known for playing head-popping politician Victoria Neuman in Prime Video series The Boys, joins David Rysdahl and Evil Dead Rise's Lily Sullivan in the erotic thriller, which has a seriously Black Mirror-sounding premise.

Directed by Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother), it's set to follow a man (Rysdahl) who purchases an artificially intelligent android (Sullivan) to help him cope with the death of his wife. Unsatisfied with the machine's level of sentience, though, the man starts tinkering with her programming – and inadvertently turns her into quite the deadly companion.

"Screaming (in a good way)," Doumit said of the news, as she posted Deadline's write-up on her official Instagram. Her role remains under wraps.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Atomic Monster's James Wan and Blumhouse's Jason Blum are producing the movie, which is reportedly "more risqué" than the film in which its based.

Speaking of... while we aren't expecting M3GAN to show up in SOULM8TE, the blonde-haired bot is set to return in M3GAN 2.0, which kicked off production in New Zealand on July 16. With plot details yet to be revealed, fans have been speculating that it might be M3GAN's answer to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, in that it'll see the titular tech protect her former enemies Cady (Violet McGraw) and Gemma (Allison Williams) from an even more menacing threat.

M3GAN 2.0 is set to release in cinemas on May 16, 2025, while SOULM8TE will land in 2026. While we wait, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.